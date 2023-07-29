BODMIN Town rounded off their pre-season programme with a 3-2 home defeat to Plymstock United last night.
The hosts took a fifth-minute lead with a goal by recent signing Ben Waters, but Plymstock levelled when Kian Berry punished some loose defending after 21 minutes.
Chris Harvey then put the visitors in front five minutes later with a header from a cross from the right, but there was a very strong suspicion that the ball came off his hand.
However, their lead only lasted five minutes after Waters slammed home a penalty off the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-2 at the break.
Ryan Fuller netted what proved to be the winning goal for Plymstock in the 64th minute when he stole in unmarked at the back post from a free-kick.
However, Bodmin had enough chances to have won the game in the closing stages, but were denied by a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping by Liam Hooks.