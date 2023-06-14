FORMER Plymouth Argyle manager Neil Warnock, who has a home in south east Cornwall, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Championship club Huddersfield Town for the 2023-24 season.
The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February, when the Terriers were 23rd in the table, to rejoin the club until the end of the season, and he won seven out of 15 games to keep them up in 18th position – nine points off the relegation places.
"This is now a chance for me to put something back into the club," he said.
"After having conversations with [chief executive] Jake Edwards, it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we'd built at the end of last season.
"We're quietly confident – I know what the club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games is something I've never experienced in my whole life."
Edwards said: "Neil and Ronnie (Jepson, his assistant) have incredible knowledge and skill as a management team; that was clear in the job they achieved here at the end of last season. They also have an amazing connection with this club and our supporters, which is also so valuable.
"We're so pleased Neil has agreed to stay on for another season. I know how determined he is to build on the job he's done last season, and he offers us great experience and stability on the football side as we prepare for the prospective change of ownership."