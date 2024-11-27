By Gareth Davies
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (TUESDAY)
Weymouth 1 Truro City 4
TRURO City rose to the summit in National League South with a comprehensive victory at Weymouth.
Tyler Harvey led the way for John Askey’s side with a fine treble whilst strike partner Jaze Kabia started the Tinners’ rout early on.
The beleaguered hosts, who are still without a win at home this term, did grab a consolation through Jake McCarthy 13 minutes from time.
City made two changes to the side which defeated Chesham United at the TCS last time out. Tom Harrison, who missed the Generals’ clash through suspension, came straight back into the starting line-up in place of Ben Adelsbury.
And in midfield, there was a straight swap as Dan Rooney started in place of Billy Palfrey.
Straight from the first blast of referee Harrison Blair’s whistle, City were on the front foot and after Harvey headed over, the deadlock was broken after just five minutes.
Harvey, the current National League South Player of the Month, broke clear in the box and crossed deep for Kabia to head home at the back post, for his 11th of the campaign.
A succession of corners and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain long throws saw City keep their collective feet on home throats before Truro doubled their lead after 25 minutes.
Weymouth failed to deal with another Oxlade-Chamberlain long-throw, delivered with pin-point accuracy, with Harvey picking up the scraps to fire home low into the bottom corner.
It was nothing more than Truro deserved against the shell-shocked hosts who continually failed in trying to play the ball out from the back.
With City in such a dominant position, they could and perhaps should have had more before the turnaround. Kabia had a goalbound effort deflected wide for a corner before Oxlade-Chamberlain’s daisy cutter was kept out by the hand of overworked home custodian Will Buse.
The Terras made two tactical switches at the break to try and stem the City tide, but within five minutes of the restart, Truro had a third.
Kabia got in behind Charlie Rowan and into the box, the home defender crudely upended the Irishman. Rowan went into the book and Harvey cooly dispatched, sending Buse the wrong way.
And just shy of the hour mark, City and Harvey specifically were in dreamland when a fourth arrived.
Kabia, with his express pace once again coming to the fore, broke down the left and despite being in a good position to shoot, he squared to Harvey who swept home for his 14th of the season so far, putting the 29-year-old ahead of Erling Haaland, as the leading scorer in English football’s top six divisions.
Unsurprisingly, with his night’s work complete, Harvey was withdrawn and replaced by Andrew Neal shortly after, as City were comfortably seeing the game out.
However, as time ticked down, Weymouth did give the majority of 537 supporters in attendance something to cheer about when former Bournemouth youngster McCarthy rose highest to head home in the six-yard box.
Any minimal home joy was rather short lived however as almost straight from the kick-off, Rowan left Kabia in a heap for the second time in the game and a second yellow card was produced.
Curiously, the Terras’ 10-men looked a tougher nut to crack than 11 with no real further chances of note for the visitors, who, after a helping hand from former associates playing in yellow and blue across the border, head into Saturday’s mouthwatering clash against Dorking looking down on the rest.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders (Adelsbury, 83), Andoh, Rooney, En-Neyah (Palfrey, 89), Dean, Riley-Lowe (capt), Kabia (Johnson-Fisher, 83), Harvey (Neal, 71).