TWO more players have left Saltash United to join new clubs for the 2023-24 season.
Striker Mike Smith is moving to South West Peninsula League Premier West side Liskeard Athletic, who are looking to bolster their strikeforce after the departure of James Lorenz and James Rowe to Torpoint Athletic.
Defender Sam Leary is also on his way, following former Ashes team-mates Danny Lewis and Callum Watson to Saltash's Western League Premier Division rivals Buckland Athletic.
On the arrival of Smith, Liskeard said: "Having helped his side to the runners-up spot in the Western League last season; his goals, experience in big games and winning mentality will help give us the edge."
The 26-year-old Leary has won plenty of honours with Saltash, and Buckland manager Dan Hart is delighted to sign him.
"Sam, I am sure, is an under-the-radar name, despite the successes he has had in the Saltash United team over the past few seasons," said Hart.
"Much like Sam Morcom who joined the club last year, Sam Leary's ability will shine in our environment at this club.
"He's powerful, has shown the flexibility to operate in a number of roles, and will be a massive asset to the group.
"Leary is a top character but also professional in the way he lives his life and also carries this into his love for the game."
Meanwhile, Liskeard will be holding their AGM on Monday, July 3, at 7.30pm in the tea hut at Lux Park.