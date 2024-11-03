By Gareth Davies at Arbour Park
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (SATURDAY)
Slough Town 1 Truro City 1
TRURO City moved up to second in National League South after the Tinners extended their unbeaten league run to six games, with a point on the road at Slough Town.
But it could and perhaps should have been another maximum haul for John Askey’s side, with the Rebels’ equaliser, after substitute Jaze Kabia had put Truro ahead, shrouded in controversy.
With 14 minutes to go, home replacement Gary Abisogun crossed the ball straight out of play, but the man in the middle George Lafflin awarded a corner.
The resulting flag kick, much to the frustration of City, was then turned home by Bulgarian striker Slavi Spasov.
Parity being restored didn’t deter Truro though, with the outstanding Andrew Neal firing just wide and defensive lynchpin Tom Harrison having a header cleared off the line as time ticked down.
Slough were also forced to play the dying embers of the match a man light after John Gilbert was shown a second yellow card for leaving his foot in on Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.
City couldn’t capitalise on their numerical advantage, but due to results elsewhere, Askey’s charges are just one point off leaders Eastbourne Borough, with a game in hand.
With Connor Riley-Lowe and Billy Palfrey both suspended, Truro were dealt a further blow on the morning of the game with Yassine En-Neyah not making the trip to Berkshire due to illness.
Riley-Lowe’s place in the starting line-up was taken by Tylor Love-Holmes, making his first start since the away win at Aveley in September.
It took until the 12th minute for the first real chance as Sam Sanders flicked on a trademark Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain long-throw into the path of leading scorer Tyler Harvey, who acrobatically fired just wide.
Harvey was then involved at the other end shortly after when a goalmouth scramble resulted in the home side appealing for a penalty. City’s number nine cleared the ball off the line once and then fell to the turf, landing on the ball and was winded.
The referee blew to stop play with Harvey laying prone on the artificial turf, but didn’t penalise City, much to the frustration of the hosts.
After 20 minutes, Slough had their best chance of the opening half when Spasov broke free in the box and fired low towards goal, only to be denied by Dan Lavercombe.
The rest of the opening period was very much cat and mouse with City working a number of promising opportunities, but they couldn’t test home gloveman Charlie Horlock.
After the interval, Dom Johnson-Fisher fired over before City felt Oxlade-Chamberlain had been felled by Henry Ochieng, with the Kidderminster Harriers loanee breaking free in centre of field.
It was all City at this stage with Will Dean just failing to connect with a long-range effort before Johnson-Fisher was withdrawn and replaced by Kabia.
And after a brilliant slide rule pass from Dean, Irishman Kabia scored his eighth goal of the season, to hammer the ball past Horlock at his near post.
At this stage, City were top of the pile and they looked untroubled by the Rebels until Spasov found the mark from a corner which City felt should not have been awarded.
A home onslaught was now expected, but it never materialised as Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison and Sanders stood firm.
At the other end Harrison and Neal came close, but Slough held on as City started November with a positive yield on the road.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders, Love-Holmes, Rooney, Dean, Neal, Law, Johnson-Fisher (Kabia, 63), Harvey. Subs not used: Adelsbury, Kuleya, Yetton, Jones (gk).