By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the loan signing of Levi Andoh from National League side York City.
The Dutch defender will be a City player until January 2, 2025, and is available for tomorrow’s FA Trophy second round tie away to Torquay United.
Andoh was born in Amsterdam to Ghanian parents and moved to England when he six. Almost immediately, he joined the academy at Premier League giants Aston Villa.
The 24-year-old remained with the claret and blue half of the Second City until he was released in 2014.
After trials with a number of EFL clubs, Andoh spent time playing overseas and locally around the Birmingham area. His big break came late in 2019 when, after a successful trial, he joined Ipswich Town on a two-year deal.
His senior bow for the Portman Road outfit came in the EFL Trophy against Crawley, with loan spells at Lowestoft Town and Hereford United following.
Released by the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2022, Andoh had short spells during the following campaign with Buxton, Hednesford and Hereford again.
He joined York City on a permanent basis 12 months later and after starting four consecutive matches, was struck down by a serious back injury, which ruled him out for the whole season.
Looking to gain match fitness and now fully fit, Andoh has spent time during this term on loan at National League North side Darlington.
Welcome to Cornwall, Levi!