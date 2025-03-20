TRURO City can confirm that all Plymouth Argyle season ticket holders are able to gain entry for Saturday’s National League South home match against Salisbury for just £10.
This offer is part of City’s Non-League Day celebrations and with Argyle not in action due to the international break, Pilgrims who wish to get their football fix at the TCS can do so for a discounted rate, upon production of a valid Home Park season ticket, for 2024-25.
With a significant number of Argyle season ticket holders residing in the Duchy, along with the current City squad containing a number of former Pilgrims, the offer continues the close ties between Cornwall and Devon’s highest ranked football clubs.
Argyle fans with a valid season ticket just need to present it at the turnstile on Saturday, to obtain their discounted entry.
The offer is not available on advanced ticket sales.