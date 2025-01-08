By Gareth Davies
TRURO City have today confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Emmanuel Maja from National League side Aldershot Town.
Maja will spend the next month with John Askey’s squad and can feature, if selected, this coming Saturday as City travel to Eastbourne Borough, looking to continue the side’s fine start to the 2024/25 National League South season.
The 23-year-old has previous experience at this level with Tonbridge Angels and Welling United amongst his former clubs.
He joined Aldershot from Banbury during the close season and has made one league appearance for the Recreation Ground side so far this term, in their away clash with Hartlepool United in October.
Also this campaign, Maja has spent time on loan at City’s divisional rivals Hemel Hempstead Town, making four appearances at Step Two level for the Tudors.