TRIBUTES have been paid to former Dobwalls FC chairman and Cornish Times darts correspondent Peter Mutton, who has died recently at the age of 82.
Peter was a well-known face on the local football front and had been involved at Lantoom Park for more than 40 years.
He was regarded as a loyal and supportive chairman by former players and managers, and was still a regular at home games, sitting in his regular spot on the sidelines, in spite of health issues.
Former manager Craig Holman said: “Peter was a beautiful man who always had time. His love of Dobwalls was amazing – thank you for all your time.“Be proud family – and the club he adored.”
On the darts scene he enjoyed a close association with local leagues in South East Cornwall and also followed and reported on the fortunes of the Cornwall county team in the Inter Counties Championship.
A Dobwalls FC statement said: “Peter was a key part of the club and local darts scene for 40-plus years and holds a great legacy at Dobwalls Football Club.
“Peter was always willing to do above and beyond for the club at times and was always at homes games supporting the lads from his chair outside the clubhouse.
“Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Peter would tell you how much of a genuinely kind and wonderful person he was,.
“Matching that with his humour, you had an incredible chairman, dad, grandad and great grandad.
“He will be deeply missed by all at the club and we send our condolences to his wife Lesley and everyone else connected to Peter.”
Details of Peter’s funeral will be announced by his family when they are finalised.
