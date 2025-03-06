St Piran League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, March 1
TREGONY require a maximum of two more wins to be crowned champions after easing to a 5-0 victory at bottom side Boscastle Reserves on Saturday.
The villagers have just four more games remaining but are a massive 22 points clear of third-placed Week St Mary.
Saturday’s victory, which was their 15th in 18 games, saw them lead 2-0 at half-time thanks to Charlie Prynn’s free-kick and centre-half Chris Warburton’s sixth goal of the season.
Tregony brought on three subs at the break – Gary Camps, Elliot Swift and Chris Lee – the former earning a man-of-the-match award – and added to their tally thanks to an own goal, Dylan Fox’s stunner and Reece Lovelace.
Second met third as hosts St Merryn stayed ahead of Week St Mary thanks to a 1-1 draw.
Jake Burnage put Week ahead just 13 minutes in, but Chris Williams secured St Merryn a valuable point 11 minutes from time.
St Mawgan Reserves are now seven points behind St Merryn with two games in-hand after a 4-0 victory at Indian Queens.
St Mawgan made the short trip to the Recreation Ground on the back of some good form and scored three times in the first half with Lee Bryant (21 and 31) and Dylan Rodgers (45) on target.
Daniel Ball added the fourth 15 minutes from time.
The mid-table battle between Biscovey and Delabole United comfortably went the way of the hosts as United were soundly beaten 5-1.
The visitors actually took a 15th minute lead thanks to defender Davey Tilley, but were behind at the break as Steve Wheatley set up Connor Durnin (22) before an own goal on 38 minutes.
The Slaters were well in the game up to the hour before a three-goal spell in 12 minutes ended the contest.
Dean Dingle made it 3-1 on 60 minutes which was added to by Joshua Frampton (65) and Frankie McAvoy.