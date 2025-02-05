St Piran League Division Three East – Saturday, February 1
LEADERS Tregony continue to set an unrelenting pace as they eased past St Minver Reserves 5-1.
Two own goals helped their cause but they were worthy winners with Reece Lovelace taking home the player of the match award.
Further efforts from the prolific Derrick Lucas, Dylan Fox and Joseph Rogers added the gloss with Sam Smith replying for the struggling Blues.
Second-placed St Merryn also racked up the goals, putting eight past visiting Indian Queens.
Sam Gerry helped himself to a first half hat-trick after Chris Williams (11) and Alex Forward (15) had earlier scored. Isaac Hopkins, who also scored right at the end of the game, grabbed two, as did Forward after the break.
At the other end of the table, bottom side Boscastle Reserves were edged out 1-0 at their St Mawgan counterparts with Harvey Grimshaw getting the winner on 22 minutes.
Castle sit four points adrift of Looe Town Reserves who earned a useful 1-1 draw at Delabole United.
The in-form Nathan Smith put United in front, but Luke Allen equalised two minutes before the break to move within a point of St Minver.
The clash between North Petherwin Reserves and Lostwithiel was postponed.