By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Portishead Town 4 St Blazey 1
AFTER a disastrous end to the first half, when St Blazey gave away two penalties and had defender Tom Cavanagh sent off, the Green and Blacks showed some character in the second half.
George Newton pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time and it took the home side until the 84th minute to add their fourth goal through Ethan Feltham.
Unfortunately the damage had been done earlier. Feltham put the league leaders ahead in the sixth minute but Blazey were holding their own until three minutes from half-time.Then it all went badly wrong.
Kyle Egan doubled Portishead’s lead from the penalty spot after Feltham had been tripped.
Three minutes later Egan was brought down in the area by Cavanagh, who kicked the ball at the home striker and was shown a straight red card.
Egan picked himself up to fire the ball past Shaun Semmens for a 3-0 lead at half-time.
There was no way back for Blazey although they will take some consolation from the way the 10 men dug in.
That said, since Lee Denton took over as manager, the Green and Blacks have lost six out of seven games, alarmingly conceding 22 goals and in four of the last five games they have let in four goals.
Third-placed Barnstaple Town visit Blaise Park on Saturday (3pm).
There was frustration for both of St Blazey’s league rivals, St Austell and Saltash United.
St Austell’s trip to Oldland Abbotonians was postponed, as was the Ashes’ home clash with Clevedon Town.
ST BLAZEY: Shaun Semmens, Mark Wilson (Preston Russon 64), Camron McCabe (Brad Rowe 46), Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Tom Crowe, Tom Hensman, Tom Strike (Dan O’Hara 64), Jacob Rowe (Alfie Fothergill 46), Dan Carne (Noah Maund 46), George Newton.