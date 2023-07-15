TORPOINT Athletic have bolstered an already excellent strikeforce with the signing of former Plymouth Argyle and Truro City striker Louis Rooney.
Rooney scored twice in two appearances for the Pilgrims in the 2015-16 season, and also had a loan spell with Football League side Hartlepool United, before joining Irish side Linfield.
The now 26-year-old went on to play for Truro, but he has now joined Western League Premier Division outfit Torpoint.
Delighted manager Dean Cardew said: "I am really pleased to sign Louis. I did speak to him at the start of last season, when he did pre-season at Plymouth Parkway and then left them, but he was suffering with a really bad knee injury and needed an operation and he was talking about retiring.
"But he has been training with us a few times, has really enjoyed it, he has got the buzz back, and it is really, really good to have him in the squad."
Rooney will join an already potent attack of Ryan Richards, James Lorenz and James Rowe.