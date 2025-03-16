By Robbie Morris at West Clewes
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Welton Rovers 0 Torpoint Athletic 3
TORPOINT made it four wins in succession and moved two places up the table closer to the mid-table pack on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 success at bottom side Welton Rovers.
The hosts, who had just one victory to their name all season, battled hard through and proved a tough nut to crack in North Somerset.
The match was only two minutes old when the visitors made their intent known.
Ryan Richards broke free of the defence but his effort from the edge of the area was tipped over the crossbar by home keeper Adrien Cordillet.
From the resulting corner, Torpoint took the lead when Elliott Crawford’s inswinging corner flew into the net past everybody in the box.
Four minutes later the visitors doubled their lead when James Rowe laid the ball on to Curtis Damerell to fire home from an acute angle via the inside of the far post.
In the 20th minute, good build-up play by the visiting midfield let Jed Smale through, but his shot was well saved by Cordillet’s feet.
Torpoint continued to create chances and just past the half hour mark, Damerell lobbed the ball from 25 yards, but the ball just bounced just wide of the far post.
With nine minutes remaining of the half the hosts had their first real chance when Jayden Radway’s effort from the edge of the area went just wide of the post.
Then, in the final five minutes, a free-kick by Welton found Kyle Anderson in the area, but his effort was comfortably collected by Ryan Rickard.
The hosts started the second half the brighter of the two sides and created a few half chances. But the visitors quickly curtailed this and were soon back on the front foot.
In the 53rd minute a ball into the area found Richards and his shot was blocked by the keeper. The ball fell to Damerell, but once again Cordillet was in the way.
Five minutes later, good build-up play by the visiting midfield found Rowe and his shot from the edge of the area went just over the crossbar.
Chances continued to come as just past the hour mark Richards laid the ball the ball onto Joe Rapson, but his effort was blocked by Cordillet.
On the 73rd minute, a rasping effort by Rapson from the edge of the area was blocked by the keeper.
With six minutes remaining an Elliot Crawford corner was found in the area Sam Hepworth who headed home at the far post from 10 yards to seal the three points.
The result saw the Point move above both Wellington and Bridgwater United into 15th before they welcome Cornish rivals St Austell to The Mill on Saturday (3pm).
WELTON ROVERS: Adrien Cordillet, Stanley Pagett, Kyan Ozuzu, Jayden Radway (Arian Askari, 79), Kyle Anderson, Badou Bouye, Mason Alden, Charlie Vickers, Kaylen Edwards, Joshua Roddy, Yonis Hussein (Kieran Smith, 86). Subs not used: Angus Youngson, Ibrahim Hussein.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Freddie Chapman, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Josh Pope (Mason Elliott 45); James Rowe (Joe Rapson, 60), Sam Morgan, Owen Haslam (Rory Simmons, 81); Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards, Jed Smale (Gene Price 70).
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Freddie Chapman.