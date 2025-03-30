By Robbie Morris
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Nailsea and Tickenham 2 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic’s seven-match unbeaten run came to an end in North Somerset on Saturday as play-off chasing Nailsea Tickenham ran out 2-1 winners.
On a bobbly pitch, the home side started well and had the first chance of the afternoon on ten minutes.
Owen Humphries broke clear of the defence but his shot is easily collected by visiting goalkeeper Ryan Rickard, before four minutes later Connor Saunders had a shot from distance which went looping over the bar.
With the hosts in ascendancy, Humphries forces a fine save by Rickard to tip the ball over the bar, and from the resulting corner, Rickard make a brilliant double save.
Torpoint had their first chance of the match midway through the half when after Curtis Damerell won possession in the box, the ball is found by Gene Price who was denied by Jakob Glover.
The hosts took the lead just before the half-hour when Luke Osgood headed home a pinpoint corner, and it was nearly doubled near half-time when Saunders volleyed against the post.
Ten minutes after the restart, the hosts double their lead when Ryan Crawford sent the ball home with a fine finish from 12 yards.
The Point gradually regrouped and with 15 minutes remaining, Joe Rapson was denied from the edge of the area by Glover.
They did earn themselves a penalty with five to play when Ryan Richards was fouled, and although Damerell made no mistake, no equaliser was forthcoming.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Freddie Chapman, Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford (capt), Mason Elliott; Gene Price (Joe Rapson, 65), Owen Haslam (Mike Lucas, 66), James Rowe, Gary Hird; Curtis Damerell, Ryan Richards. Subs not used: Sam Morgan, Josh Pope, Callum Holder.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Curtis Damerell.