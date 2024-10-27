By Robbie Morris at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Ilfracombe Town 2
THE Point fell to a disappointing defeat as Jamie Hearsey’s double sent the Bluebirds back to North Devon with all three points.
The match really did not get going in the first five minutes and there was a lengthy stoppage when Torpoint’s Lewis Vooght rolled his ankle and had to be helped off the pitch.
In the 12th minute the visitors had their first chance of the game when Tom Chastey ran down the left wing and cut into the area, but his shot was put around the post by Tyler Coombes. Then, from the resulting corner, the ball came out to Finn King-Smith, who’s effort flashed across goal from 15 yards just went past the far post.
Five minutes later, good build-up play by the home side’s midfield found Luke Cloke, who laid the ball back to Jed Smale, his effort from 12 yards was blocked by visiting keeper Dom Aplin.
On the 20th minute the visitors took the lead when a poor pass by Fred Chapman was intercepted by Jamie Hearsey who managed to fire home after a one-on-one with Coombes.
Four minutes later, a Jaiden Miller cross found Torpoint’s Smale, but his effort was blocked by Aplin.
Just past the half hour mark, Ilfracombe doubled their advantage when Hearsey turned a Torpoint defender, raced through on goal and smashed his effort home into the roof of the net from 15 yards.
In the final ten minutes of the first half Mason Elliott saw his shot comfortably saved by Aplin before Elliott Crawford headed narrowly over.
Five minutes into the second half, Elliott was played through in the area, only to lift his effort over the crossbar.
Then a couple of minutes later a cross in by Miller found Smale who put his header over.
On the counter attack, the visitors made a break and Aidan Barrow was played in to the area, but his effort was comfortably collected by Coombes.
Just before the hour mark, the hosts reduced their arrears when Miller crossed the ball into the area to Cloke to fire home from close range.
Two minutes later as the hosts were in the ascendancy, a ball was played into the area that found Elliott, but his shot went inches over the bar.
Then, ten minutes later, Hearsey could only shoot wide down at the other end of the field.
With 12 minutes remaining the hosts were given a golden chance to find an equaliser.
Hearsey was shown a second yellow card by referee Dillon Gascoigne, and with Jack Jenkins then sin-binned for comments made to the official over the dismissal, it meant the Bluebirds had nine players on the field for the final ten minutes.
But the hosts failed to break down Ilfracombe’s eight outfield players who were defending for the lives to hold onto to three points.
Deep into stoppage time Gird Hird was brought down right on the edge of the area and the hosts appealed for a penalty, but the referee waved away the appeals.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Tyler Coombes; Josh Pope (Josh Babb 81), Matt Edwards, Sam Morgan (Sam Rutter 45), Lewis Vooght (Jaiden Miller 5), Elliott Crawford, Harry Jeffery, Jed Smale, Mason Elliott (Gary Hird 65), Luke Cloke, Fred Chapman (Mike Lucas 55).
ILFRACOMBE TOWN: Dom Aplin, Ed Jenkins, Joe Edmonds, Jack Jenkins, Sam Townsend, Kris Boreham, Jordan Jones (Oscar Brookbank 80), Finn King-Smith, Tom Chastey, Aidan Barrow (Joey Miles 93), Jamie Hearsey. Sub not used: Toby Marsh.
Men of the match: Torpoint Athletic - Matty Edwards; Ilfracombe Town - Jamie Hearsey.