By Robbie Morris at The Popular Insulation Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Brislington 2 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic came away from Bristol on Saturday afternoon with nothing to show for their efforts despite a fine second half performance.
The hosts started the better and took the lead on the tenth minute when the ball was played onto Ali Sen who fired home from 15 yards.
Ten minutes later a free-kick on the edge of the area by Torpoint’s Harry Jeffery was saved by the impressive Ryan Smallwood, and four minutes before the half-hour mark, the hosts doubled their advantage when Jordan Scadding raced clear and fired home from 18 yards.
Sen shot wide when well placed before the break, but after the restart the visitors started well and had half chances through Mason Elliott, Fred Chapman and Jaiden Miller.
Just before the hour mark, their persistence paid off when Jed Smale was played into the area to blast home from 18 yards.
Ryan Rickard kept the Cornishmen in it five minutes before the end when he saved from Jayden Radway, before the Point went agonisingly close twice in injury-time.
From a free-kick on the edge of the area from a very acute angle, Fred Chapman leapt to head Elliott Crawford’s ball in towards goal from close range, however the ball was punched off the line by Smallwood who then denied him again on the line from the rebound.
The Point visit St Austell in the Cornwall Senior Cup on Wednesday (7.30pm) before welcoming Shepton Mallet this Saturday (3pm).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Josh Pope (Callum Holder 86), Matt Edwards, Mike Lucas (Mason Elliott 68), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Harry Jeffery, Jed Smale, Kevin McCallion, Jaiden Miller (Marley Krac 76), Fred Chapman. Subs not used: Sam Rutter, Dom Murray.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Jed Smale.