FOOTBALL RESULTS FOR SATURDAY, MAY 20 AND SUNDAY, MAY 21
Saturday, May 20
East Cornwall Premier League: NORTH PETHERWIN 0 Foxhole Stars 2.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Lanivet Inn 4 Saltash United Thirds 4, Lostwithiel 0 ST BREWARD 4, Mevagissey 4 SOUTHGATE SENIORS 0, POLZEATH 6 St Merryn 3, ST DOMINICK RES 1 LIFTON 0. Division One: Foxhole Stars 2 PENSILVA 2, Looe Town Res 7 St Mawgan Res 2, ST MINVER RES 4 Gerrans and St Mawes United 3.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Appledore Lions 3 BRADWORTHY 1 (at Bradworthy), Shamwickshire Rovers 6 Combe Martin 3. Senior Division: Barum United 1 Appledore Res 1, Hartland Clovelly Res 0 HOLSWORTHY RES 7, Woolsery 3 SHEBBEAR UNITED 2. Intermediate Two: Kingsley Park 3 Hartland Clovelly Thirds 1, MORWENSTOW 1 Langtree Lions 5.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Bravehearts 3 Seaton Town 4.
Sunday, May 21
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: Dropship FC 6 Callington Town 2 Wendron United 0 Padstow United 4.
Devon Women’s League, North/East Division: Ottery St Mary 3 Barnstaple Town 2, RBL Alphington 3 Bradninch 6, Seaton Town 1 BRADWORTHY 8, Westexe Park Rangers 1 University of Exeter 6.