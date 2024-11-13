TEN of the 16 second round Cornwall Intermediate Cup ties were played on Saturday with some high-scoring victories.
The cup is played for from teams in the respective St Piran League Premier and Division One east and west divisions.
However, the tie of the round was unquestionably at Callington Town on Friday night as their reserves welcomed their Launceston counterparts and ended up producing a ten-goal thriller.
It took until the 35th minute for Taran Goodright to put the hosts in front before Will Elliott doubled the advantage four minutes later.
Launceston pulled one back before the break through Morgan Jones, but when Cally’s scorers added their second apiece there was just 15 minutes remaining.
The Clarets, though, dramatically levelled to send the tie to extra-time with the equaliser coming in the 89th minute. Those three goals coming from Jones, Jack Japes and manager Kevin Hatch in a nine-minute spell.
The visitors went ahead on 101 minutes via Japes’ second, but just five minutes into the second period Elliott sealed his hat-trick to take the tie to penalties where the hosts just held their nerve better in a 4-3 success.
Premier Division East leaders Saltash United visited North Devon League Senior Division side Morwenstow in a potential banana skin, but Ben Waters notched a hat-trick as they won 7-0.
The other scorers were Ryan Knight (2), Brett Jennison and substitute Chris Batey.
Polperro are enjoying a much-improved season - sitting third in Premier Division East - and the villagers saw off West Division outfit Threemilestone 3-1 at Killigarth.
They led 3-0 at the break thanks to Ethan Powell (11), Tom Whitebrook (23) and an own goal, before the visitors pulled one back 15 minutes from time.
Premier Division East champions St Dominick scraped through after a 1-0 victory over a dangerous West Cornwall FC side at Lovells Park with Adam Snowdon getting the winner.
Kilkhampton and St Minver both made long treks west and both advanced to the last 16.
Kilk to Ludgvan is the best part of two hours, but the Lambs eased through with a 4-0 win.
There was much more drama nearby at Pendeen Rovers as St Minver won an eight-goal thriller in extra-time after the match finished 3-3 in the first 90.
Tom Howes (26), Sam Brown (39) and an own goal got the Blues through to extra-time despite Alex Ralph (2) and Ben Chapmen replying for the home side, but Brown’s second coupled with Elliot Dunnett’s strike, both scored in the first half of extra-time, sent the North Cornwall side through.
Division One East Boscastle ran Premier Division West outfit Redruth United close at Forrabury Park, but eventually went down 3-2.
James Bosley (20) and Sam Haddy (75) notched for the home side, but Ben Medlin and Jago Ashley (2) sent the Reds through with their goals coming on 28, 40 and 50 minutes respectively.
Roche’s tough season continued as they were thrashed 6-0 at Division One West leaders Mawnan, which included a Luke Wort hat-trick.
Josh Winnan, Adam Keenan and Kevin Morris were also on target.
The Clay Country derby between St Stephen and visiting Nanpean Rovers went the way of Rovers as they won 2-1 thanks to Callum Oldham and David Rickard Jnr, that despite Matthew Lean’s 84th minute effort for the hosts.
The all-Premier Division West contest saw Perranwell leave Porthleven with a 2-1 victory, Ketan Cooper and Jack Adams the scorers.
A remaining first round tie was also held on Saturday at St Mawgan as Saltash Borough won 5-1 at Trevarrian Holiday Park.
Borough, who now go to Division One East leaders St Newlyn East on Saturday, scored via George Soper’s hat-trick, Daniel Alford and Cameron Dymond.
November 9 results: First Round: St Mawgan 1 Saltash Borough 5; Second Round: Boscastle 2 Redruth United 3; Callington Town Reserves 5 Launceston Reserves 5 AET (Callington won 4-3 on penalties); Ludgvan 0 Kilkhampton 4; Mawnan 6 Roche 0; Morwenstow 0 Saltash United Reserves 7; Pendeen Rovers 3 St Minver 5 (AET – 3-3 after 90 minutes); Polperro 3 Threemilestone 1; Porthleven 1 Perranwell 2; St Dominick 1 West Cornwall FC 0; St Stephen 1 Nanpean Rovers 2.
Holders Hayle won 2-1 at North Petherwin on Saturday, November 2, while five ties are scheduled for this Saturday with 2pm kick-offs which are as follows:
Torpoint Athletic Reserves v Praze-an-Beeble; Falmouth Town Reserves v St Agnes; RNAS Culdrose v St Day Reserves; Newquay Reserves v Illogan RBL; St Newlyn East v Saltash Borough.