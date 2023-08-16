TORPOINT Athletic had defender Jason Richards sent off as they suffered their first Toolstation Western League Premier Division defeat of the season.
They went down 2-1 at home to their former South West Peninsula League Premier East rivals Brixham at The Mill.
Point took the lead in the 37th minute through midfielder Owen Haslam, but Brixham equalised nine minutes after the break through Kieran Parkin.
After Richards had been dismissed, Cole Harford scored what proved to be the winning goal for the visitors after 69 minutes.
Full report in next week's newspapers.