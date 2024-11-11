By Robbie Morris at the Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 2 Shepton Mallet 2
THE hosts earned a precious point despite having to play over an hour with ten men in a 2-2 draw with visiting Shepton Mallet.
Both sides started well, but the Point’s first chance came on six minutes as striker Kelvin Fyneboy played in Gary Hird, but his shot was blocked by defender Joel Sisson.
Visiting keeper Owen Crawford just got to a Mason Elliott cross before Fyneboy, before the game’s decisive moment arrived on 25 minutes as Crawford was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after a coming together, sparking anger from the home management and supporters.
But with five minutes of the half remaining the hosts went in front.
Hird was brought down in the area and former Dobwalls forward Fyneboy made no mistake.
Three minutes into first half stoppage time it was 2-0 as Josh Pope’s pinpoint corner was headed into the top corner by Sam Hepworth.
The hosts were dominant after the break and scored on 57 minutes as Dylan Gould ran into the area before beating Ryan Rickard.
Gould was denied again before Hird raced clear, only for Crawford to save from 18 yards.
With 15 minutes remaining, the visitors equalised when Jacob Sloggett crossed the ball from the right to set up Charlie Bateson to fire home from 15 yards.
The final ten minutes saw Torpoint defend brilliantly to keep hold of a valuable point against their visitors who were looking for a smash and grab win.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter (George Mills 88), Josh Pope, Michael Lucas (Callum Holder 28), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Luis Hewings, Jed Smale, Kelvin Fyneboy (Jaiden Miller 50), Gary Hird, Mason Elliott (Sam Morgan 67). Subs not used: Fred Chapman.
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Gary Hird.