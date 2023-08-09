CAMELFORD and Bodmin Town will look for their first win of the season this evening when they clash at Priory Park in SWPL Premier West (7.30pm).
The Camels make the short trip down the B3266 hoping to bounce back from their opening day defeat by Callington, while Bodmin, who were also at home on Saturday, will hope to build on a useful point against Bude Town.
There is also one other game tonight in the division, again a derby, as village club Sticker welcome neighbours St Austell to Burngullow Park.
Sticker had a forgettable opening day at Mullion, going down 4-1, while St Austell got off to a winning start as they saw off Penzance 4-2 at Poltair Park. Adam Carter notched a hat-trick for the Lilywhites.