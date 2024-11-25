AFTER Storm Bert put pay to the whole of the South West Peninsula League Premier West programme on Saturday, leaders Dobwalls will hope to increase their lead this weekend.
The Dingos have produced a remarkable 35 points from just 14 games to sit top of the tree – although there is plenty of danger lurking behind them.
They sit a point ahead of Newquay who welcome Premier East outfit Bridport to Mount Wise on Saturday in the SWPL League Cup.
Damage was caused to the ground by the storm, but the Peppermints expect the game to go ahead as they chase a league and cup double.
Dobwalls have a tough test as they go to sixth-placed Callington Town.
Cally have designs of finishing in the top six in Dean Southcott’s second season at the helm, and are particularly tough to beat on home turf.
Add in a derby to the equation and it promises to be a real test of Dobwalls’ credentials.
Wendron – albeit having played 16 games compared to 14 like Dobwalls, Newquay and Liskeard – are right in the mix, but the Dron face a tough test when they go to an ever-improving Bude Town side that saw off Newquay earlier this month.
Liskeard – four points off top spot- get to experience the Truro City Stadium for the first time as they take on the home club’s reserves who are sitting pretty in eighth.
Launceston are surprisingly bottom and take on mid-table St Day with a Clarets win potentially enough to see them up to 14th if Holsworthy can win at Bodmin Town in another clash both teams will hope for points from.
Camelford entertain Sticker as both sides seek to push towards the top ten.
Elsewhere in the SWPL League Cup last 16, Penzance entertain Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police and Wadebridge Town head up to Crediton United.