CLUBS across the South West Peninsula League Premier West are set for a bumper day of football on Boxing Day with five derby games scheduled.
Four of those get underway at 11am as supporters across the Duchy stumble out of bed for some fresh air.
With high-flying trio Wendron United, Newquay and Dobwalls all not playing until Saturday, December 28, Liskeard Athletic could end Boxing Day top of the table if they see off strugglers Millbrook at Lux Park.
The two sides haven’t met in a couple of years with the Brook up at Step Five, but they now face a real test to preserve their Peninsula League status.
Callington look a good bet for a top six finish at the very least and welcome second bottom Launceston the Ginsters Marsh for the day’s late kick-off (2.30pm).
That could prove a clever tactic with some supporters likely to watch a morning game before venturing over for a second installment.
Cally will hope for some help from St Day who visit Penzance (11am) in the first ever league meeting between the two.
The Yellows have acquitted themselves since promotion, but the Magpies are a tough nut to crack at home.
The River Camel derby returns at Trefrew Park as Camelford welcome Wadebridge Town (11am).
The Camels missed out on a Boxing Day game last year but have their wish this time around against their opponents from down the A39.
A big crowd is also expected at Holsworthy as they tackle Bude Town in a mid-table battle (11am).
But while Boxing Day looks exciting, the games of the week are on December 28.
Wendron welcome Newquay in a match which not only has ramifications for those two, but also Dobwalls who entertain Bodmin Town.
The Wendron clash kicks off at 2pm with Dobwalls getting underway an hour later.