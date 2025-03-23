Sticker 5 Dobwalls 3
STICKER produced arguably their best performance of the season as a second half onslaught swept away third-placed Dobwalls at a blustery Burngullow on Saturday.
The home side, who went into the game without a win in six, backed up a tremendous team display with some finishing of the highest order as Dobwalls’ outside chance of a late title challenge were blown away.
It was the first time Sticker had scored five in a match this season and the first time Dobwalls had conceded five in a league game in 2024-25.
Perhaps the inclusion of a different keeper in Brice Shiels – regular James Morley was unavailable – unsettled Dobwalls’ back line but take nothing away from Sticker, they played very well.
But the visitors were level within a minute when a rampaging attack ended with Dan Tate firing past Ethan Elwell for the equaliser.
The game continued at a frantic pace, with Dobwalls enjoying most of the possession – with Taylor Davey seeing his free kick hit the underside of the bar after 27 minutes – but Sticker were always a threat on the break because of Haiden Chapman’s pace.
And it was that quality which led to Chapman outpacing Dobwalls centre half Joe Cook before finishing in style to restore the hone side’s lead after 37 minutes.
But the visitors were level within five minutes when Josh Johnson produced a spectacular volley to finish off a Taylor Davey free kick.
The game was nicely poised at 2-2 but Sticker were well on top in the early part of the second half and were rewarded in the 58th minute when Chapman got on the end of a magnificent left wing cross from Jack Chafer to volley home at the near post.
It was a goal which belonged at a higher level of non league football and one where the assist was as good as the finish.
Jamie Gilbert’s goal which made it 4-2 seven minutes later was also an out of the top drawer finish. Bursting clear of a square Dobwalls defence, he spotted keeper Brice Shiels off his line and dinked a superb shot over him into the net.
Sticker completed their scoring 15 minutes from time when Dobwalls left back Davey was dispossessed on the edge of his own area by Guest, who steered his shot wide of Shiels into the far corner to make it 5-2.
Cooks headed goal from sub Anthony Davey’s superb cross from the right eight minutes from time gave Dobwalls hope of an unlikely comeback but sub Charlie Castlehouse’s 86th minute sin bin put paid to that.
There was still time for Chafer to attempt a goal of the decade contender, weaving his way past several defenders in a John Barnes style run but he just failed to finish.
Sticker boss Dan Nancarrow said: “Very proud of that performance . It’s probably our best of the season.
“It’s what’s the lads are capable of but we haven’t hit those standards in the last six games or so.
“Hopefully we can maintain the level that we showed yesterday for our remaining four games.”
Dobwalls joint manager Brad Gargett said: “It was an unusual display from us yesterday, we just looked a little off it.
“The game was level at half-time but we edged the territory and chances, we could’ve done with the free-kick hitting the bar going in before the break.
“After half-time they started really fast to their credit, played their pitch and conditions well and were aggressive.
“In fairness their finishing was excellent and their attacking players were good, but I think our defending as a unit was not like us. We made too many individual errors and they punished us.”
Sticker: E Elwell, H Simms, J Chafer, C Cooke, H Hann, F Nancarrow, J Nancarrow (J Ham 46), R Edworthy, T Guest, J Gilbert, H Chapman.
Subs not used: L Clapham, H Evans (gk).
Goals: T Guest 2 (2 mins & 75). H Chapman 2 (37, 58), J Gilbert (65).
Yellow card: H Simms (18).
Dobwalls: B Shiels, A Kenyon, T Davey (14, 89), N Lang (K Burrell 61), J Cook, J Forrest, R Geach (A Davey 78). D Tate (C Castlehouse 78), J Johnson, CJ Pritchard, K Ogwu (O Larrieu 61).
Goals: D Tate (3 mins), J Johnson (41), J Cook (82).
Yellow card: N Lang (45).
Sin bin. C Castlehouse (86).
Men of the Match. Sticker – Jack Chafer, Dobwalls – James Forrest.