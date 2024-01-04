STICKER AFC are advertising for a manager to take charge of their South West Peninsula League Premier West side for the 2024-25 season.
Steve Flack stepped down as boss at the end of November after four years in the position, with Richie Nancarrow (manager) and Paul Cox (coach) taking charge of first-team affairs until the end of this campaign.
A club statement said: "Expressions of interest are sought from prospective individuals who have a good knowledge of the Cornwall football scene and have the confidence to take forward a genuine local club.
"Facilities at Sticker are excellent and the appointed person would have the appropriate support from a stable club committee.
"Applicants should email CV's/football experience in the strictest confidence to Sticker club chairman to Keith Donnithorne at [email protected]
"The closing date for applications is Friday, February 16."