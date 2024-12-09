THE four Cornish sides in the Western League Premier Division – Saltash United, St Austell, St Blazey and Torpoint Athletic – will look to get their campaigns restarted this weekend following Storm Darragh.
The four sides currently occupy 16th to 19th in the 20-team division although the Ashes and St Austell at least are seven and six points clear of St Blazey who are just one ahead of Torpoint.
That said, Blazey do have a game in-hand ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for all clubs, which include the Boxing Day Cornish derbies.
This Saturday sees three of the four away from home although it is St Blazey’s home clash with fellow strugglers Ilfracombe Town that has ramifications for all.
Ilfracombe lost long-serving boss Clem Bennallick earlier in the season, and although they have remained competitive and won their last outing 3-2 at league whipping boys Welton Rovers, the hosts will fancy their chances.
St Austell had won four of their previous five games before a 4-2 defeat at Paulton Rovers last time out and they are on their travels once more when they go to mid-table Wellington who are on a fine run of form.
Along with Ilfracombe and Welton, Saltash, who have seen their last two matches postponed, have played the most matches in the division.
Macca Brown’s men have 22 points from as many games but should pick up a further three at Welton who have lost all of their matches.
Torpoint have won just four and drawn one of their 20 matches but have been unlucky in recent weeks, none more so than losing 3-2 at Oldland Abbotonians in their last outing, including two goals in injury time from Kristian Muller.
They face a tough task when they go to third-placed Portishead Town who did play at the weekend, thrashing SWPL Premier East high-flyers Okehampton Argyle 6-1 in the FA Vase.
There are also five games scheduled in SWPL Premier West on Saturday, plus the SWPL League Cup clash involving Liskeard Athletic as the Blues head into North Devon to tackle on Torridgeside.
Like every other side in SWPL Premier West, high-flying Dobwalls were left frustrated at the weekend, and the Dingos will have to wait another week before heading to Penzance on December 21.
They will hope for a favour from Launceston when the Clarets tackle Newquay at Pennygillam.
A Newquay win will see them go top of the table as like Dobwalls, Wendron have the day off and Liskeard are involved in the cup.
The big game in the division on Saturday is at Bodmin Town as they welcome fellow strugglers Millbrook.
Third from last Bodmin earned three vital points on November 30 when they saw off Holsworthy 2-1 thanks to Callum McGhee’s late penalty.
He had earlier put them ahead from the spot before the Magpies equalised, but the points stayed at Priory Park as they secured a third win of the season to move on to 12 points.
Millbrook have not played since a 1-1 draw at Sticker on November 9 and the Brook have some catching up to do.
With just seven points to their name so far, they can ill-afford to get much further behind.
But a win coupled with a Launceston defeat will move off the foot of the standings and to within two points of Town.
The other matches see Sticker, who are unbeaten in their last five league games, host Wadebridge Town, while Callington Town will hope to cement their top six push when they welcome Truro City Reserves.
All matches mentioned kick off at 3pm bar the Torridgeside versus Liskeard clash which gets underway at 2pm.