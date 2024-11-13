WITH 11 ties in total played in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup on Saturday, it meant there were just a handful of games played in the top two divisions of the respective St Piran League divisions.
However, there was still a healthy amount of fixtures in divisions two to four in both the east and west.
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
THE reserve teams of Millbrook and St Blazey played out a six-goal thriller at Jenkins Park.
Josh Payn (2) and Harry Stacey were the home scorers with Tomas Amado, Bailey Trethewey and Ross Willcock replying for Blazey.
PREMIER DIVISION WEST
BOTTOM side St Just have just a point from their opening eight games after being beaten 2-1 by Helston Athletic Development on Saturday.
Rolandas Samnauskas (36) and Freddie Kemp (42) scored twice in six minutes just before the break, and although Ashley Ellis (58) pulled one back just before the hour, the Blues left with three points.
The local derby between mid-table sides Wendron United Reserves and Praze-an-Beeble went the way of the hosts as they won 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half from Callum Bertrand and Liam Paddock.
DIVISION ONE EAST/GEORGE EVELY CUP
SAM Richards scored a hat-trick as Wadebridge Town Reserves thrashed their Liskeard Athletic counterparts 5-1 in the only league game played.
The Bridgers led 2-0 at the turnaround and although Jake White pulled one back for the Blues, the hosts scored a further three with Jake Favour and sub Kyran Duff also on target.
In the George Evely League Cup, Pensilva saw off in-form Looe Town 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from Martyn Putt (43) and Ryan Chapman (67).
DIVISION ONE WEST
ST DAY Reserves climbed further away from trouble in the only game in the division with an 8-0 mauling of Camborne School of Mines at Vogue Park.
Bailey Packenas helped himself to a treble, Daniel Richards and Matthew Stephens scored twice and Jason Richards also netted.
DIVISION TWO EAST
LEADERS Dobwalls Reserves remain unbeaten with 24 points from 30 games after a 3-0 success at their Bude Town counterparts.
Jack Quaintance put the Dingos ahead inside a minute before goals late on from Zack Waters (75) and Ben Gaynor (90+2).
Gerrans and St Mawes United made the short trip over to Gorran and won 7-3, romping into a 5-2 lead at the break.
United’s scorers were Jason Busby (3), Charlie Nice (2), Nick Webb and Charlie Andrew.
Gorran replied via Ollie Crofts, Andrew Whetty and Ollie Clarke.
A mile or so along the coast at Mevagissey saw the hosts beaten 3-2 by visiting St Dennis.
Tyler Cheshire and Kieran Warwick had Meva 2-0 up at the break before the Clay Country outfit fought back.
Third-placed Saltash United Thirds saw off Lanreath 2-0 on home soil in the other game.
DIVISION TWO WEST
WITH leaders Dropship FC not in action, Holmans Sports Club moved to within two points, albeit having played a game more, after seeing off third-placed Newlyn Non-Athletico 3-0.
Liam Phillips, Anton Peters and Jake White scored for the hosts.
Bottom side Constantine were beaten 4-0 at fellow strugglers Lanner, who moved above Perranwell Reserves and out of the drop zone after they were thrashed 5-0 at home to Probus, who scored through Sam Bullen (3), Martin Sleeman and Jack Truscott.
St Buryan saw off Lizard Argyle 5-1, which included a hat-trick from Jake Maddern, plus goals from Connor Nicholls and James Treleven. Lee Tiddy notched in the 20th minute for the visitors.
Elsewhere in the division, there were away victories for Falmouth United and Frogpool and Cusgarne at St Agnes Reserves and Stithians respectively.
At St Agnes, who scored via Andrea Zuccarelli and Ben Pitts, Falmouth won it thanks to Archie Becconsall, Archie Caban, George Harry and Alfie Rollason, while Ben Glanville, William Waterton and Chris Webb got the Frogpool goals.
DIVISION THREE EAST
SEVEN games were due to take place in Division Three East, although St Minver Reserves were handed a home walkover by Liskeard Athletic Thirds.
Runaway leaders Tregony dropped points for the first time this season as they were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom side St Mawgan Reserves.
Joseph Rogers and Chris Warburton got the home goals, but Alex Rodgers and Michael Bonner ensured St Mawgan their first point at the fifth attempt.
Second-placed Week St Mary failed to close the gap as they were beaten 4-2 at Indian Queens.
Matt Hopper scored twice in seven minutes to give Week a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes, but the hosts turned it around thanks to doubles from Shane Kibell and Ryan Morcom.
Biscovey moved level with Week St Mary after seeing off Looe Town Reserves 3-2 at home with all the goals coming after the restart.
Biscovey twice led via Jake Blythe (55) and Ethan Trudgeon (68), but Charlie Garner (56) and Tiago Bond (84) appeared to have earned Looe a point before Blythe’s winner two minutes from time.
Lostwithiel saw off fellow mid-table side North Petherwin Reserves 3-0 thanks to Liam Rooney and Josh Cook (2), while St Merryn had no trouble in easing past St Dominick Reserves 4-1.
The hosts led 3-1 at the break thanks to Isaac Hopkins (2), Alex Forward (12) and Joseph Slack (14) despite Matt Hill replying on 38 minutes, but the hosts guaranteed the points via an own goal six minutes from time.
Second bottom Boscastle Reserves won the local derby at Delabole United 3-2, a result which sees them move level on points with Looe.
Despite goals in each half for the hosts from Bradley Travers (31) and Oliver Price (69), the visitors won it thanks to Sam Abbott, Ollie Edwards and sub Drew Burnard.
DIVISION THREE WEST
RUNAWAY leaders Falmouth DC made it a perfect ten wins from as many games as they eased past neighbours Penryn Athletic Reserves 6-2, while fourth-placed Goonhavern Athletic defeated St Keverne 4-2 with Albert Gosling-Brown, Jayden Andrew (2) and Neil Currah on target.
St Keverne scored twice in the final 20 minutes via Drew Johnson (70) and sub Philip James (76).
Third bottom St Day Thirds drew 2-2 with visiting Mullion Reserves, while St Erme and Godolphin edged an eight-goal thriller with Carharrack 5-3.
All the home goals came in the first 35 minutes with Brandon McDonnell (3), Ryan Clark and Thierry Murley on target, while Carharrack responded via Callum James, Craig Sadler and Dylan Taylor.
St Day’s scorers were Spencer Dennis and Liam Clarke with Ben Harvey’s second half double the source of Mullion’s goals.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
JUST four games took place in the bottom tier.
Second-placed Grampound were left frustrated in their quest to make ground on leaders Newquay Thirds as they drew 1-1 with visiting Pensilva Reserves.
The hosts led at the break thanks to Dean Dunn, but Ash Davies’ reply almost straight from the restart earned the Pens a point.
Liam Bunning backed up his previous week’s hat-trick with a double, but it was Padstow United that left Kilkhampton Reserves with a 3-2 success, achieved by Rob Rowe (34 and 75) and Cameron Ali’s late winner five minutes from time.
Ben Rix notched a hat-trick as St Teath Reserves won 5-1 at Launceston Development despite James Hopcraft’s 11th minute goal for the hosts. St Teath’s other efforts came via Ernie Rix and William Sharman.
Bottom side Lifton Reserves were beaten 3-1 by St Neot with the damage done inside 14 minutes.
The visitors were 3-0 up in that time thanks to James Armstrong (8), Liam Jones (11) and Arran Graham (14), and although Kieran Beresford pulled one back by the 25-minute mark, no further goals were incoming.
DIVISION FOUR WEST
LEADERS Troon Reserves remain two points clear of second-placed Holman Sports Club counterparts after both won on Saturday.
While Troon thrashed Newlyn Non-Athletico 6-0, which included a hat-trick from Levi Matthews plus goals from Jamie Marles, Toby Doe and Harley Coombes, Holmans edged a seven-goal thriller at Mawgan.
Logan Hotton (2), Scott Goodchild and Aiden Carveth got the visitors’ goals, while Stanley Burtenshaw, Harrison Murrells and Isaac Baldwin replied.
Lowly Falmouth Athletic were beaten 7-2 by visiting Perranporth Reserves with Bryn Cox (3) and Brandon Light (2) sharing five, while Keran Royle and Daniel Cox also found the net. In reply, Jordan Lawry and Lucas Abrahams netted for Falmouth.
Ben Isles scored for Storm, but they were beaten 4-1 by Goonhavern Athletic Reserves.
Lloyd Piper helped himself to two with John Staffieri and Levi Holroyd also netting.
The other games saw Chacewater ease to a 7-3 success at Lizard Argyle Reserves who scored via Kyle Bennett (2) and Charlie Ford, while Probus Reserves beat visiting Speak Out United 3-0.
Harvey Smith, James Holmes and Tommy Knight got the Probus goals.