St Piran League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, November 16
WITH no games in Division Two, local interest was on the bottom two leagues in the St Piran League East structure at the weekend.
And it was mid-table Delabole United that produced the biggest shock of the day as they won 2-1 at Tregony, Martyn Cockcroft getting the winner in the 87th minute.
Jamie Taylor scored for the hosts in the first half before Henry Page got the Slaters’ first 20 minutes from time.
That result meant Week St Mary moved to within three points of top spot after a 7-3 success over visiting Indian Queens.
It was 2-2 at the break as although Cam Skinner (11) and Corey Gilbert (26) had twice put the hosts in front, the mid-Cornwall visitors equalised via Ben Rowe (24) and Nicholas Linne (31).
But Gilbert got his second two minutes after the break and after that it became the Matt Hopper show as he notched a hat-trick to go alongside Dylan Morgan’s finish 13 minutes from time.
Rowe got his second on 79 minutes but it was Week’s day.
St Dominick Reserves made the short trip over to Liskeard Thirds and edged a ten-goal thriller.
Leighton Poolman scored four, and with Matt Hill and Tarren Walsh also netting, they just had enough despite Liskeard replying via Brajan Ostrowski, James Pengelly and Christian Jones.
St Minver Reserves’ lost to a single goal at Lostwithiel with Sam Gooch getting the winner ten minutes into the second half.
Four matches went ahead in Division Four East, and as usual there were plenty of goals.
With leaders Newquay Thirds in Cornwall Junior Cup action, Grampound moved to within two points, albeit having played a game more, as they thrashed visitors St Blazey Thirds 5-0.
Brandon Trudgeon helped himself to three with Dean Dunn and Gavin Boon also on target.
Pensilva Reserves remain a point adrift of Grampound after a comfortable 2-0 success at North Hill.
Callum Buck (50) put them in front early in the second half before Alexander Rogers doubled the advantage eight minutes before the end.
St Teath Reserves are going well in fourth with games in-hand but the villagers had to settle for a point from their long trip to their Gerrans and St Mawes United counterparts.
Joseph Hocking and Ernie Rix scored for St Teath, but Archie Carr and Santiago Trounce replied.
Kilkhampton Reserves continued their goalscoring exploits as they beat their Lifton counterparts 5-1 at Lamb Park.
The prolific Liam Bunning was on target for Kilk, but this time there was help from Keith Feltham (2), Chris Miles and sub Adam Meaney.
Bottom side Lifton responded via Kieran Gerry 20 minutes from time.