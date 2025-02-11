St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, February 8
ST NEWLYN East went back to the top of the table on Saturday after thrashing Lifton 6-1 in West Devon.
The visitors hadn’t won in four games, only one of which saw them avoid defeat, but netted three times in each half.
Matt Sanders got the scoring underway on five minutes before Ross London (20) and Jake Watson (39) added further goals.
After the break Martyn Probert helped himself to a double (51 and 61) before London secured his brace in injury-time.
Looe Town remain two points behind after eventually thrashing Roche by the same scoreline.
Jack Bragg levelled for Roche on 50 minutes after Finn Bartlett’s second minute opener, but once he got his second on 70 minutes the floodgates opened.
Bartlett got two more with Barny Stephenson and Philippos Kombostiotis rounding off the scoring for the Sharks.
With Nanpean Rovers in cup action and Boscastle having the day off, fifth-placed Kilkhampton missed the chance to close the gap after being held to a goalless draw at Torpoint Athletic Thirds.
With Lifton losing, Liskeard Athletic Reserves failed to move out of the bottom two after a 5-1 reversal at St Stephen.
It was close up to half-time at 2-1, but the hosts added three more after the restart.
The home scorers were Ashley Taylor (2), Matthew Lean and Jake Shaw, plus an own goal.
St Minver have plenty of games in-hand on the sides above them, and they ran out 3-1 winners over visiting St Breward at Trewint Lane.
Sam Brown (23 and 68) netted in each half with Tom Howes grabbing the second on the hour.