ST DOMINICK made it 10 wins out of 10 to move 13 points clear at the top of the St Piran League Premier East table with a 6-0 victory at Launceston Reserves last night.
They have played two more games than second-place Saltash Borough, but even at this early stage of the campaign, they are going to take some catching.
Kieran Ryall followed up his goal for Callington in the South West Peninsula League on Friday night with two for St Dominick.
John Styring, Alex Jacob, Kieran Jasper and an own goal provided the others against the Clarets.
St Dominick's man of the match was Kane Thomas.