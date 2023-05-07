NATHAN Hampton's goal 13 minutes from time saw St Dominick lose the Cornwall Intermediate Cup final 1-0 to Illogan RBL at a sunny Bodieve Park this afternoon.
St Dominick should have taken the lead after 16 minutes but a poor penalty by Harvey Barrett - awarded for handball - hit Illogan goalkeeper Barrie-John Wyatt's legs.
At the other end, Dom goalkeeper Jamie Blatchford pulled off a superb point-blank save from Illogan captain Steve Abbott-Smith's header, in front of a crowd of 201.
It was 0-0 at the break, but St Dominick had two golden opportunities to take the lead in the space of three second-half minutes when Lee Hawkins and then Alex Jacob were put through one-on-one with Wyatt, but both times he denied them in fine fashion.
Then, in the 77th minute, substitute Hampton made them pay for those misses when he received the ball on the left wing, cut inside and unleashed a right-foot shot into the far corner of the net.
St Dominick will hope to make amends when they face a second final at St Austell's Poltair Park on Saturday against Mousehole Development in the St Piran League Cup (4.30pm).