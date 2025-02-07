ST BLAZEY will look to bounce back from their shock defeat at basement side Welton Rovers tomorrow when they welcome leaders Clevedon Town to Blaise Park.
The Green and Blacks remain six points from safety in the Western League Premier Division following the 7-4 defeat in Somerset, and couldn’t face a tougher task than their latest opponents.
Town arrive five points clear of second-placed Portishead Town having played a game more and ran out 3-0 winners at Bridgwater United in midweek.
St Blazey have won just once since late October, but still have a dozen games to make up the ground on Ilfracombe Town.
The North Devon outfit have an away day at mid-table Nailsea and Tickenham.
Torpoint Athletic have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and they will look to continue that when they head up the A38 to Buckland Athletic.
The Point eased past Barnstaple Town 4-0 last Saturday, helped by Ryan Richards’ hat-trick, and he will hope to continue that form against the side he played for earlier in the season.
Buckland, managed by former Saltash midfielder and Launceston boss Dan Hart, sit sixth with 47 points from 26 games and look a good bet for a play-off place.
Saltash had last weekend off and the 15th-placed Ashes resume their campaign against visiting Bridgwater United.
Saltash have 33 points from 28 games, but have won just three times at Kimberley Stadium.
A visit from Bridgwater, who are just three points ahead, represents a decent opportunity for Macca Brown and his side to turn that around.
St Austell were beaten 3-0 at Bridgwater last Saturday despite a good performance for long spells, and they should secure a 12th victory of the campaign when they welcome Welton.
Rovers’ 7-4 victory over St Blazey was their first victory of the season at the 28th attempt, but at least make the long trip to Poltair Park with a spring in their step.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Shepton Mallet, Buckland Athletic v Torpoint Athletic, Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers, Nailsea and Tickenham v Ilfracombe Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington, Portishead Town v Brixham, Saltash United v Bridgwater United, St Austell v Welton Rovers, St Blazey v Clevedon Town, Street v Brislington.