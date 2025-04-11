Western Football League Premier Division preview – Saturday, April 12
ST BLAZEY have inched themselves towards safety in recent weeks and have another chance to do so tomorrow when they visit Wellington.
The Green and Blacks were beaten 3-1 by leaders Portishead Town last weekend, but with rivals Ilfracombe Town going down 3-0 to second-placed Clevedon Town, no damage was done.
It means Blazey sit two points clear with a game in-hand on Ilfracombe who have three fixtures remaining.
Blazey have Cornish derbies to come over the Easter weekend against St Austell (Good Friday – away, 11am) and Torpoint Athletic (Easter Monday – home, 3pm) before a final day clash at play-off chasing Street.
Ilfracombe know they need to strike soon and have a chance when they go to mid-table Oldland tomorrow.
Their final two games are against North Devon rivals Barnstaple Town (Good Friday) and Barum’s play-off chasing rivals Buckland Athletic (Easter Monday), meaning they could hardly face a tougher run-in.
But a win for either side could be huge.
St Austell are the highest placed Cornish side in the division in 13th on 46 points and they face an acid test of their progression when they visit Clevedon.
The Seasiders have long guaranteed themselves a play-off place but are four adrift of Portishead with both sides having nine points to play for.
If the Saints lose then Saltash could leapfrog them in the table on goal difference if they win at play-off chasing Street.
The Cobblers are eighth in a congested race for the top five with only the winners going up automatically.
The Ashes are one point ahead of Torpoint Athletic who have lost just twice in 2025.
The Point have put together a remarkable run of results since the turn of the year having been in a relegation battle for much of the campaign.
They welcome mid-table Brislington and being just four behind St Austell could finish the season as the highest-placed side from the Duchy.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Paulton Rovers, Brixham v Buckland Athletic, Clevedon Town v St Austell, Nailsea and Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Ilfracombe Town, Portishead Town v Ivybridge Town, Street v Saltash United, Torpoint Athletic v Brislington, Wellington v St Blazey, Welton Rovers v Barnstaple Town.