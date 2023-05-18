SOUTHGATE secured the Duchy League Premier Division title last Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory at Dobwalls Reserves.
Southgate needed two points from their final two games to secure the crown, but faced a home side that had won the reverse fixture 2-0.
On a delightful Cornish evening, the game was played at 100mph for the duration.
The start of the game was end to end, with Southgate having a chance to open the scoring early within five minutes but pushed wide by their striker.
After that, Dobwalls started to get a foothold in the game and put pressure on the travelling team. They had a gameplan with direct, long balls and executed it well, which in 23rd minute created a chance but the attacker dragged it wide.
Against play on a fast break, Southgate had their second opportunity of the game, which was poked home by Dylan Boundy, just getting there before the keeper, 1-0.
Dobwalls then turned up the pressure, with a fantastic one-on-one save from the stand-in Southgate keeper and player/manager Ryan Hancock.
A few minutes later Dobwalls had another chance which saw them blaze it over from 10 yards out. However, Southgate managed to hold them off until the break, while both teams were pleased with some great refereeing that allowed to let the game flow.
Dobwalls would’ve felt hard done by going in 1-0 down and they came out looking to equalise, once again in a fast-paced end-to-end half.
With the advantage of the hill, they started to put more pressure on the Southgate defence, which lead to their reward in the 69th minute as the Dobwalls number 10 ran onto a long ball that caught the defenders napping and slotted it nicely across Hancock.
The game started to heat up and get very competitive between both teams, with a lot on the line for Southgate, it was nervy times.
An eventful 79th minute as Dobwalls hit the bar and Southgate hit the post at the other end, before the winner arrived seven minutes from time.
George Murrain’s ball in was met at the far post with a header by centre-half Jacob Murrain.
The next seven minutes then saw Southgate just about hold on to secure the title.
A club spokesperson said: “It’s been a fantastic season for the Blues who have been in the driving seat from the very start.
“Some slip-ups towards the end made it harder for us than it maybe should have been, but the players showed passion, character and proved why they deserve to be champions.”
SOUTHGATE SENIORS: R Hancock; S Wood, J Murrain, M Hoare; D Boundy, A Scott (capt), L Halliday, J Rich, D Snell; T Hancock, L Rich. Subs used: W Green, G Murrain.