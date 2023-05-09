CALLINGTON Town have appointed Dean Southcott as the new manager for their South West Peninsula League Premier West team.
He takes over from Kevin Kendall, who replaced Shaun Vincent in January when he stepped down due to work commitments.
Kendall guided Cally to a 10th place finish in the final table.
A club statement said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dean Southcott as Callington Town’s new first-team manager for the upcoming season.
“Dean comes from Callington and has a proven track record in football and we look forward to an exciting future.
“Dean replaces Kevin Kendall, who stood in at a very rocky time mid-season to see the club to the end of the season.”
Callington chairman Steve Blatchford commented: “I would like to put on record my thanks to Kevin for all his hard work and enthusiasm, having taken control at an incredibly difficult time for the club.
“His efforts helped secure a good finish with some notable results. We wish Kevin all the best in his future endeavours.
“I am also incredibly excited to be working with Dean moving forward and look forward to the new season.”