Mike Smith hit a hat-trick as Saltash United maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table with a comfortable 4-1 victory over strugglers Cadbury Heath at Waterways Stadium.
The Ashes made a slow start to the game but took the lead after 24 minutes with a fine header by the outstanding Callum O'Brien from Sam Farrant's free-kick.
O'Brien then turned supplier for Saltash's second 10 minutes later when he headed the ball downfield into the path of Smith, who clinically tucked it past Cadbury goalkeeper Jordan Schofield.
Smith made it 3-0 in first-half injury time with the goal of the game after Callum Martindale's crossfield pass was headed back across the penalty area by Adam Carter to Smith, who smashed the ball home.
Smith completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute when he turned home at the back post from Harrison Davis's cross, before Saltash conceded a controversial penalty, scored by Tom Withers, in the 68th minute to ruin their clean sheet.
Second-place Mousehole have four games in hand over Saltash but they face an awkward-looking trip to Millbrook on Tuesday night.