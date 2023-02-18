Cornwall FA have announced the details of the County Qualifiers for the 2023 Pokémon Youth Futsal Cup running in March and April.
Futsal is a fast paced, exciting, and skilful game that allows players to master the ball. A smaller 5v5 format that is played with a smaller, heavier ball allows for players to work on their technical skills in tight spaces encouraging fast footwork, combination play and quick counter attacks.
The FA Pokémon Youth Futsal Cup is a national competition in which the winners of county qualifiers progress to and are expected to attend the Midlands and South West Regional Tournament on June 17-18 at the University of Wolverhampton, followed by the National Finals on July 8-9, also at the University of Wolverhampton.
The competition is open to boys/mixed and girls' teams in the U10, U12, U14 and U16 age groups.
As per FA regulations for this competition, players may not play outside of their age banding as these strands allow sufficient scope of competitions to provide for all.
The County Qualifiers will be taking place at Bodmin Leisure Centre (PL31 1DE) on the following dates. Please note that these dates have been chosen in agreement with all the relevant youth leagues so any regular fixture that clashes with the Futsal tournament will be rearranged:
Saturday, March 25 - U10 (AM) and U14 Girls (PM)
Sunday, March 26 - U10 (AM) and U14 Boys/Mixed (PM)
Saturday, April 1 - U12 (AM) and U16 Boys/Mixed (PM)
Sunday, April 2 - U12 (AM) and U16 Girls (PM).
The entry fee is £40 per team. To take part you must register your interest by 9am on Monday, February 27. You can do so by going to the Cornwall FA website https://www.cornwallfa.com/news/2023/feb/10/registration-open-for-the-fa-pokemon-youth-futsal-cup