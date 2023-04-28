THIS Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, will see Home Park host a spectacular afternoon of football with some very familiar faces once again appearing at the Theatre of Greens, along with an impressive list of celebrity names, to raise funds for Project 35.
Former Argyle captain, now club ambassador, Gary Sawyer leads a list of Argyle Legends confirmed for the fixture, including the promotion-winning trio of Hasney Aljofree, Ian Stonebridge and David Norris. Former Argyle manager Ian Holloway will return to the dugout.
They will be joined by a list of celebrities from stage and screen, including X-Factor winners Sam Bailey and James Arthur, TV star Calum Best, Eastenders actor Jake Wood and F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch.
Argyle Legends and celebrities are subject to change due to changeable working commitments, but the list of Argyle Legends includes: Luke McCormick, Romain Larrieu, Gary Sawyer, Hasney Aljofree, Guy Branston, Karl Duguid, David Fox, Chris Hargreaves, Barry Hayles, David Norris, Ian Stonebridge and Jake Jervis.
The list of celebrities includes: James Arthur, Calum Best, Jeremy Lynch, Sam Bailey, Flintz, Jake Wood, Charlie Wernham, Dan Osborne, Jack Keating, Jake Cornish, Jamie Grey, Max Mills, Dan Hatchard, Dean Gaffney, Chet Sket, Eddie Boxshall, Matt Lapinskas, Warren Phillips, Jack ‘Pie Face’ McDermott, and Corbin Mackin.
The match, organised through celebrity charity football match organisers Sellebrity Soccer, will kick off at 2pm.
Tickets are available from the Home Park Ticket Office, at argyletickets.com, or by calling 01752 907700. Adult tickets cost £12, while concessions and under-16s can attend for £6.
Some of the proceeds from the event will support the incredible community work of Project 35, Argyle’s social impact project in partnership with Ginsters, aimed at reducing poverty in the communities of Devon and Cornwall.
Sellebrity Soccer organise large-scale celebrity football matches to raise money for charities and worthy causes across the UK.