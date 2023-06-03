BUDE Town have bolstered their defensive options for the upcoming 2023/24 SWPL Premier West campaign.
The Seasiders have brought in former Holsworthy centre-half Carlo Chandler from Torrington while Dave Youldon, who made several appearances towards the end of the season on a dual-registration with Western League Premier Division outfit Millbrook, has committed his future to his hometown club.
Those move follow hot on the heels that ten of last year’s squad have been confirmed as staying for next season in the shape of Gabby Rogers, Denham Guild, Liam McDonald, Tornado Bello, Harry Hopcroft, James Dart, Harley Westlake, Baga Mariko, Luke Potter and skipper Billy Hopcroft.