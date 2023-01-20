Saltash United's Toolstation Western League Premier Division match at Ashton and Backwell tomorrow has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
Temperatures of minus four are forecast for overnight, and the pitch was frozen solid at 3pm this afternoon, leaving the Bristol-based club with little option but to call the game off.
Saltash's next game is the replay of their Les Phillips Cup tie at home to Torpoint Athletic on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
The league ordered the match to be replayed after Saltash used too many substitutes in the first staging of the tie, which the Ashes won 2-1.