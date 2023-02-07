Toolstation Western League Premier Division leaders Saltash United's match at home to fifth-place Barnstaple Town tonight has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
With an area in front of the main stand covered in frost, and no guarantee of a thaw taking place, the Ashes have taken an early decision after an inspection by the match referee.
The club said: "We’ve no guarantee of the pitch thawing and in agreement with the league and Barnstaple, an early call off is the best result."
There is, however, a big game at The Mill tonight (7.30pm), where Torpoint Athletic will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games when they play host to Bridgwater United.
A win would do Saltash a big favour as third-spot Bridgwater are seven points behind them with two games in hand.