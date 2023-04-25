SALTASH United are unlikely to find out until tomorrow who they will face in Saturday’s promotion play-off.
They finished in second place in the Western League Premier Division table despite their 4-0 home win over Shepton Mallet on Saturday, with fellow Cornish side Mousehole clinching the title and promotion to the Southern League with their 3-0 victory over Wellington at Trungle Parc.
But their play-off opponents will not be determined until every league at Step Four and Five has finished their fixtures.
Saltash are set to be away from home, and it will give them little time to get organised and book coaches.
Saturday’s game against Shepton saw farewell home appearances for two Ashes’ stalwarts.
Midfielder Sam Farrant is moving to Manchester with his partner and will continue to play up there, after 10 seasons, 393 appearances and 81 goals for Saltash.
Striker Sam Hughes is also ending his time with Saltash after 14 seasons, 470 appearances and 305 goals.