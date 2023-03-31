League secretary Phil Hiscox, however, warned clubs: "We have heard from the FA this week that there is no extension tor the season approved, so all NLS games have got to be played in April, so some re-arrangements could well be on odd nights, Mondays or Thursdays, and some clubs could have to play three times in a week and some will have to travel further midweek than I would like. I hate having to come to this and am truly sorry, but I can’t do much else."