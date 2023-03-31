SALTASH United's eagerly-awaited top of the table clash with Bridgwater United tomorrow has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Waterways Stadium pitch is flooded in places, and with more rain falling, the club were allowed to make an early decision by the League.
The match has been swiftly re-arranged for Tuesday, April 4 (7.30pm).
An Ashes statement said: "With the agreement of the League secretary and Bridgwater United, tomorrow's game is Postponed. Thanks to Andy Radford and Ian Barber and match referee Ryan for allowing an early decision."
Ashton and Backwell v Torpoint Athletic, Cadbury Heath v Barnstaple Town, and Welton Rovers v Falmouth Town are also off.
But still on at the moment is Millbrook's trip to Street.
Meanwhile, the South West Peninsula League have given the green light to clubs to call off their matches early if there is no chance of playing the game tomorrow.
League secretary Phil Hiscox, however, warned clubs: "We have heard from the FA this week that there is no extension tor the season approved, so all NLS games have got to be played in April, so some re-arrangements could well be on odd nights, Mondays or Thursdays, and some clubs could have to play three times in a week and some will have to travel further midweek than I would like. I hate having to come to this and am truly sorry, but I can’t do much else."
Games called off in Premier East are Holsworthy v Bridport, Torridgeside v Axminster Town, Crediton United v Brixham and Elmore v Torrington, and in Premier West, St Dennis v Dobwalls.