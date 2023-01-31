Saltash United will play Western League Premier Division rivals Helston Athletic in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals.
It will see Helston manager Matt Cusack come up against his former club, with whom he won the Senior Cup in 2018.
The two sides have already met three times this season, with the league fixtures finishing in a 1-1 draw at Waterways Stadium, and a 2-1 victory to Saltash at Kellaway Park, while they also met in the FA Vase, with Helston winning that one 2-1 at home.
In the other last-four tie, South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders and last season's beaten finalists Wendron United take on either Millbrook or Liskeard Athletic, who beat Brook 2-1 in their quarter-final but are subject to a Cornwall FA charge for fielding an ineligible player.
The Blues are contesting the charge and the hearing will be held later this week.
Both ties will be played on neutral grounds, on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.
In the Intermediate Cup semi-finals, St Dominick will play Foxhole Stars, and Redruth United will take on Illogan RBL.
Again, both matches will be staged on neutral grounds, on April 25 and 26.