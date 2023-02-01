Saltash United are into round two of the Les Phillips Cup after a come-from-behind 5-2 victory over Torpoint Athletic in a thrilling game at Waterways Stadium last night.
It was a replay of a match that took place before Christmas, when Saltash won 2-1 but the Western League ordered it to be restaged as the Ashes had used too many substitutes.
Saltash took an 11th-minute lead with a powerful strike from on-loan Exeter City Academy striker George Spencer, but Torpoint were 2-1 in front at the break after a double from former Saltash favourite Ryan Richards.
A superb Sam Farrant free-kick right after the interval, and two goals in two minutes later in the half from Adam Carter and Sam Hughes, put the Ashes 4-2 ahead.
They then had goalkeeper Jordan Duffey sent off in the 76th minute for denying Richards a goalscoring opportunity, with outfield player Sam Leary taking over between the sticks, but instead of Point capitalising on their extra man, it was Saltash who scored again through a fine Harrison Davis strike four minutes from time to seal victory.
They will now be away to Buckland Athletic (2-0 winners over Mousehole last night) in the next round, with the tie set to take place on Tuesday, February 21, with the Ashes' game with Ashton and Backwell that night being moved to later in the season.
Full report and reaction in next week's Cornish Times.