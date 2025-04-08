St Piran League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, April 5
THIRD-PLACED Gerrans and St Mawes United kept up their top two hopes without having to take to the field on Saturday.
They were due to welcome bottom side Lanreath, but the Rally Park outfit were unable to raise a side.
However, they remain level on points with Saltash United Thirds who know four points from their final two games against St Dennis and Bodmin Town Reserves will secure them promotion.
The Ashes thrashed Mevagissey 5-0 with Harry Pethick’s hat-trick being added to by a brace from Owen Davies.
With Lanreath looking set to finish bottom in the ten-team division, ninth-placed Calstock failed to close the gap to Bodmin Town after being thrashed 7-2 by visiting Bude Town Reserves.
The Seasiders romped into a 5-1 half-time lead before adding two more after the break.
Kieran Prescott and Oliver Coster netted for the Bees but they were stung by Joe Carter (2), Ryan Vanstone (2), Louie Steege, Liam Sandercock and sub Lewis Hopgood.
A scoreline of 7-2 was what Bodmin Town produced to thrash mid-table St Dennis at Priory Park.
Bodmin left 3-1 at the break despite Miles Neville netting thanks to Andrew Seymour and Joe Burford (2), before Corey Stewart, Harry Ahearn, Nathaniel Vine and Ryan Butler added to it.
Tommy Warder got St Dennis’ second.
Bodmin also drew 3-3 with Calstock in midweek, a result which suited Town far more.
Joe Burford, Nathaniel Vine and Charlie Bickle were on target for Town who conceded via Oliver Coster and Ashley Small and an own goal.