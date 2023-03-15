SALTASH United crashed out of the Cornwall Senior Cup at the semi-final stage for the second season running with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Helston Athletic at Newquay's Mount Wise ground last night.
There was little to choose between the two Western League Premier Division rivals in an edgy, poor standard first half.
The one moment of real quality came for Helston's opening goal after 31 minutes, when great work down the right by Tyler Elliott and Rikki Shepherd saw a cross into the box finished off by Steve Colwell to give Helston a 1-0 half-time lead.
Tom Payne added a second six minutes after the break when he headed home after the Ashes failed to clear a free-kick.
Five minutes later, Saltash had a golden chance to get back into the match when they were awarded a penalty after a foul on Mike Smith, but Callum Martindale's poor spot-kick was easily saved by goalkeeper Mike Searle.
And any hopes the Ashes had of a comeback disappeared in the 69th minute when midfielder Henry Wilson was red carded after a second bookable offence.
Shepherd added the third by rounding the goalkeeper, and substitute and former Ashes striker Rubin Wilson got the fourth nine minutes from time when his header went in off the base of the post.
It was Saltash's biggest defeat since losing a league match 5-1 to Tavistock in November 2017.
Helston, managed by former Saltash boss Matt Cusack, now meet the winners of tonight's second semi-final between Wendron United and Millbrook in the final on Easter Monday, April 10, at a venue to be confirmed.