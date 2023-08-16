SALTASH United are still seeking their first Western League Premier Division win of the season after going down 3-1 at home to Falmouth Town last night.
Bradley Leivers put Falmouth ahead after seven minutes, but Jake Foster equalised 11 minutes before the break.
Twelve minutes into the second half, Falmouth retook the lead through Jayden Gilbert, and they sealed victory with a third in the 90th minute from Cam Hutchison.
Saltash boss Macca Brown said: "I thought in the first 45 minutes we were excellent, but we came out like a different team with less composure and more rash, and that presented Falmouth with many opportunities to counter us, and that’s what they did, and that cost us."
