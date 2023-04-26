SALTASH United have been handed a trip to Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday for their promotion play-off game.
Manor Farm finished third from bottom of Southern League Division One South and will be fighting to retain their current league status.
They ended the campaign on 42 points, with 11 wins and nine draws from their 38 league games.
Saltash came second in the Western League Premier Division.
Matches will be decided by penalties if level after 90 minutes.
The Ashes are running a coach to the game for those supporters interested in making the journey, with details to be announced in due course.